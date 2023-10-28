Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,259 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 59.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 221,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 82,948 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,265.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $326,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average is $83.27.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 190.42%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.46.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

