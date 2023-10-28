Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.39% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 101,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 121,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXP stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.12. The company has a market cap of $272.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50.

About iShares Global Comm Services ETF

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

