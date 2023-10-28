Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 153.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000.

Get Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF alerts:

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

PBE stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.90 million, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.82.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.