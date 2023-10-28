Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Five Below by 2,513.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after buying an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $116,066,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 248.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,868,000 after buying an additional 324,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $169.76 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.73 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.02 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.