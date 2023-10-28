Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,734,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 88.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,256,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $11.08 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.05%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

