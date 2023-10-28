Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,204 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 260.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 987.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 98,037 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 94.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

MXI stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $267.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $69.45 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.98.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.