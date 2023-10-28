Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 26,225 Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,225 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMOM. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 240,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 245.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 55,437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 282.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 57,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $263.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

