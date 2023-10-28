Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 53,873 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,873 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Dutch Bros worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Dutch Bros stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $41.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,423,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,976,335 shares in the company, valued at $59,863,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BROS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dutch Bros

About Dutch Bros

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.