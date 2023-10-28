Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,895 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 2.53% of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 63,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000.

Shares of PTEU stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

The Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (PTEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot European index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap eurozone equities selected and weighted by market cap. Stocks can be mixed with or replaced by US Treasury bills based on momentum.

