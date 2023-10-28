RH (NYSE:RH) Position Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 93.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RH from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RH in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

RH Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RH opened at $213.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.23. RH has a 1-year low of $212.08 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $800.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.89 million. RH had a return on equity of 54.78% and a net margin of 10.19%. Analysts expect that RH will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

