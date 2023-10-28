Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the rocket manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RKLB. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.86.

Shares of RKLB opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 70.47%. The company had revenue of $62.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.68 million. Research analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 38,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $241,490.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,087.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 38,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $241,490.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,087.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 20,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $118,674.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 525,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,720,142 shares of company stock valued at $20,944,469 in the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,279 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 32,818 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 444,244 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,773 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 369,065 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 86,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

