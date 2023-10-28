Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Raised to $560.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $555.00 to $560.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $475.57 on Thursday. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $388.66 and a fifty-two week high of $508.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $492.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $497,958,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

