Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 138.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

FDMT opened at $10.47 on Thursday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,876.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the period.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

