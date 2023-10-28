Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $73.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FTV. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Get Fortive alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FTV

Fortive Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE FTV opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive has a one year low of $61.38 and a one year high of $79.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.06.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 683.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.