Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 90.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703,390 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 53,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $1,470,688.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,568 shares in the company, valued at $12,218,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 53,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $1,470,688.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,568 shares in the company, valued at $12,218,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 53,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $1,467,118.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 412,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,409,918.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,534,245 shares of company stock worth $67,889,981 over the last ninety days. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IOT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Samsara

Samsara Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IOT opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $219.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.69 million. Analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Samsara Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.