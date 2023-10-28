Sanjit Biswas Sells 42,322 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 42,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $1,002,184.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 723,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,125,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 55,679 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $1,384,179.94.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $2,296,186.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $2,201,896.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,486 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $1,717,367.82.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 125,223 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $3,309,643.89.

On Friday, September 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 140,364 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $3,822,111.72.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $2,737,104.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $2,792,780.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 77,960 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,011,368.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,840 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $1,133,808.00.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $219.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, September 15th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Samsara by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Samsara by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Samsara by 3,665.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

