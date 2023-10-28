Scotiabank Upgrades Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to Sector Outperform

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.39.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $112.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 71.64%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.