Scott Belsky Sells 1,991 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ADBE stock opened at $508.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $535.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.65. The company has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $574.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after buying an additional 301,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.11.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

