Sirius Petroleum (LON:SRSP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Sirius Petroleum Plc (LON:SRSP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.00). Sirius Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of £14.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.40.
Sirius Petroleum plc, an independent oil development company, focuses on acquiring and developing offshore proven oil discoveries in Nigeria. The company is also involved in the trading of oil; and exploration of mineral resources. In addition, it provides management services. Sirius Petroleum plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
