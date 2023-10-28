SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.60

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.60 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 8.98 ($0.11). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 9.67 ($0.12), with a volume of 4,426,491 shares changing hands.

SolGold Trading Up 7.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £290.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

In other SolGold news, insider Liam Twigger bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($91,877.99). Insiders own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

