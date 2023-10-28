Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 17.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.4% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 28.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $43,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 34.86%. Equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

