SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

SLYV opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.05. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $86.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

