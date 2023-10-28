SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Stake Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

KBE stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $50.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

