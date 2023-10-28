State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 98,187 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,183,480 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 98,187 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.8% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $403,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,096,000. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. now owns 6,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 13,303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $329.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.11. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

