STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target Cut to $215.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Piper Sandler's price objective points to a potential upside of 2.63% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.60.

STERIS stock opened at $209.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. STERIS has a 12-month low of $160.15 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.37 and its 200 day moving average is $214.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 171.72 and a beta of 0.86.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. STERIS's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 309.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

