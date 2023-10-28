Susquehanna Lowers Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $90.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.22.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average is $78.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

