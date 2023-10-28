Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.41

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and traded as high as $25.57. Symrise shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 50,563 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Symrise from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

