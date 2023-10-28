Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.41

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2023

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEYGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and traded as high as $25.57. Symrise shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 50,563 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Symrise from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Symrise

Symrise Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Symrise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.