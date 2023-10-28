Tarang Amin Sells 5,880 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) CEO Tarang Amin sold 5,880 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $646,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,499 shares in the company, valued at $15,014,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 5th, Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $1,138,485.60.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,420,138.60.

On Monday, August 7th, Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total value of $5,182,096.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $139.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.92 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,247,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,095,000 after purchasing an additional 36,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,510,000 after acquiring an additional 493,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,545,000 after acquiring an additional 47,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,909,000 after acquiring an additional 906,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

