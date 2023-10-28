The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.71

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.71 and traded as low as $7.41. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 12,927 shares traded.

The New Germany Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

