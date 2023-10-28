Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Cut to $515.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $580.00 to $515.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.94.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $431.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $166.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $505.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.