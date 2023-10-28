TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,436 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.3% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 500,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,008 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,079 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $365,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 90,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,208,288 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $127.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.39 and a 200-day moving average of $125.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

