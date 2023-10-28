TrueWealth Financial Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TrueWealth Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 85.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.8% of TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $329.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.11.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.34.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

