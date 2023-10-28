Truist Financial Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $405.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.49% from the company’s current price.

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $296.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $763.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $330.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,522 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

