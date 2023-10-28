UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $82.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UMBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

UMBF stock opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $50.68 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.43.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $370.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.60 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $89,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $38,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,888 shares in the company, valued at $122,004,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $89,531.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $665,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 2,670.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 166.7% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

