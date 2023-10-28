United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.62

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.62 and traded as low as $17.07. United Bancshares shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 1,996 shares trading hands.
United Bancshares Trading Up 1.6 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.41.
United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancshares
About United Bancshares
United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Bancshares
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Ford charts new path for EVs with focus on cost efficiency
Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.