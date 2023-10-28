United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.62

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.62 and traded as low as $17.07. United Bancshares shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 1,996 shares trading hands.

United Bancshares Trading Up 1.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.41.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancshares

About United Bancshares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UBOH Free Report ) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,806 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.46% of United Bancshares worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

