Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,485 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Universal Technical Institute worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 116.5% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 60,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,576 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 3.2% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 599,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UTI. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 7,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $64,743.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at $186,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.19 million, a PE ratio of 210.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $153.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Articles

