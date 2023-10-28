Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.4% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 29,789.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Microsoft by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.34.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $329.81 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.41 and a 200-day moving average of $324.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.33%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.