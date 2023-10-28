Valentin Gapontsev Trust I Sells 8,250 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $756,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,254,349 shares in the company, valued at $665,513,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

On Monday, October 9th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $788,535.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $840,510.00.

On Thursday, August 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $846,615.00.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $88.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $141.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $339.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.78 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.14.

Read Our Latest Report on IPG Photonics

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 105.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.