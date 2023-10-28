Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMI. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2,125.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 333.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 5.1 %

Valmont Industries stock opened at $188.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.63 and a one year high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

