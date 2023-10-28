Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,639 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

VWOB opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $60.82. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $56.66 and a 1-year high of $64.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2966 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.