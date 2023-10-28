Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,591 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Macerich worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 1,536.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after buying an additional 4,490,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,702,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Macerich by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,819,000 after buying an additional 1,482,622 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,417,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after buying an additional 1,465,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macerich by 712.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,018,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after buying an additional 892,898 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $212.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.97 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

