Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,343 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,191 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Arch Resources worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 113.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 416.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARCH shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Arch Resources from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $152.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.31. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $175.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $744.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.04 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 68.14% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 189 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $29,334.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,421.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 421 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $65,343.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,309.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 189 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $29,334.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,302,421.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,138 shares of company stock valued at $882,967 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arch Resources

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.