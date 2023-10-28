Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 263.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 77.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.65%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

