Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of WD-40 worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $20,289,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in WD-40 by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after buying an additional 70,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after buying an additional 41,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,526,000 after buying an additional 32,679 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson upped their target price on WD-40 from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of WDFC opened at $210.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of -0.13. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $150.69 and a fifty-two week high of $234.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.00 and its 200-day moving average is $202.71.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 68.88%.

WD-40 Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.