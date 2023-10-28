Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hostess Brands worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $957,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 112.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after purchasing an additional 773,528 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 204.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 701.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Sunday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

