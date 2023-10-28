Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,733 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Sage Therapeutics worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $152,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Barrett bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $37,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.82% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAGE shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $49.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $105.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

