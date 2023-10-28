Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Sylvamo worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 389.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLVM shares. Bank of America raised Sylvamo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sylvamo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of SLVM opened at $43.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.95. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

About Sylvamo

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.