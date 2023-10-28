Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $85,000.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASO shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,531 shares of company stock worth $2,075,260. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.