Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $99,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 144.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $179.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $178.67 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.08. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $261.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.20.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

