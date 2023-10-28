Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of FIGS worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,780,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,693,000 after acquiring an additional 957,411 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in FIGS by 2.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,536,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,029,000 after buying an additional 243,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FIGS by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after buying an additional 538,006 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FIGS by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after buying an additional 1,097,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FIGS by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,233,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,491,000 after buying an additional 626,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,495 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $26,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,495 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $26,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 73,714 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $457,026.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,217,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,805 shares of company stock valued at $896,110 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Stock Performance

FIGS stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $961.12 million, a P/E ratio of 81.51, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.38. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.07 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIGS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

